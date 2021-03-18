Former Texans Speedster Will Fuller is Miami Bound
CINCINNATI — Former Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Miami Dolphins according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
He can make much more than $10 million with incentives.
Fuller had 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games last season. He received a six-game suspension for a PED violation in November. He served five of those games, but will miss Week 1 of the 2021 season. He was on pace to finish with 77 receptions for 1,278 yards and 12 touchdowns prior to the suspension.
The Bengals are hoping to land Kenny Golladay on a similar one-year contract. The Bears and Giants are also trying to sign the former Lions star.
