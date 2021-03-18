Former Texans Speedster Will Fuller is Miami Bound

One of the top free agent wide receivers is off the market

CINCINNATI — Former Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Miami Dolphins according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

He can make much more than $10 million with incentives.

Fuller had 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games last season. He received a six-game suspension for a PED violation in November. He served five of those games, but will miss Week 1 of the 2021 season. He was on pace to finish with 77 receptions for 1,278 yards and 12 touchdowns prior to the suspension.

The Bengals are hoping to land Kenny Golladay on a similar one-year contract. The Bears and Giants are also trying to sign the former Lions star.

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

An Open Letter to A.J. Green

Bengals Bringing in Offensive Tackle Riley Reiff For Visit

Bengals Make Offer to Kenny Golladay

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues

Trent Williams to Sign Record-Setting Deal in San Francisco

Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows

Bengals Land Mike Hilton in Free Agency

Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie

Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook