Geno Atkins Not Expected to Return to Bengals in 2021

CINCINNATI — Is there still room for a familiar face on the Bengals' remade defense?

Eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins is still a free agent. The Bengals released 33-year-old in March.

Cincinnati added defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and brought back veteran Mike Daniels, but Atkins could give them much needed depth on the interior of their defensive line—especially at 3-tech.

NFL insider Malik Wright doesn't believe a reunion is going to happen.

"I asked specifically about Geno Atkins and I was told that ship has sailed," Wright said on ESPN 1530. "I'm sure things can change. You're just an injury away from calling a guy, but from what I was told it seems like that ship has sailed. I'm not sure if Geno Atkins wants to continue playing."

The Bengals took Atkins in the fourth-round (120th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft. He played in 96 consecutive games before suffering a shoulder injury last August that forced him to miss half the season. He was ineffective when he was on the field due to the injury, which has hurt his value in free agency.

Atkins will get a job if he wants to continue playing, but it doesn't sound like it will be in Cincinnati.

