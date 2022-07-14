Skip to main content

Look: Graphic Designers Share Edits of 'White Bengal' Helmets Following Announcement

Cincinnati is adding a white helmet this season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals announced that they're adding an alternate helmet for the 2022 season on Thursday. 

They didn't reveal the "White Bengal" helmet, but we do know that the team will wear one this season. 

Various graphic designers have put together edits that give us an idea of what the new helmets could look like on the players. Check out some of them below. 

