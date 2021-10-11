    • October 11, 2021
    Ja'Marr Chase Leaps Mac Jones, Becomes Favorite to Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

    The 21-year-old has been dominant this season.
    Author:
    Updated:
    Original:

    CINCINNATI — Don't look now, but Ja'Marr Chase has put himself in a position to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. 

    He has 23 receptions for 463 yards and five touchdowns this season. Four of his five scores are from 34-yards out or more. 

    Chase caught a 70-yard touchdown against the Packers on Sunday. It was the longest pass of Joe Burrow's career. 

    Chase is the favorite (+325) to win the award according to BetOnline. His six reception, 159-yard performance against Green Bay helped him leapfrog Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (+450). 

    Bears quarterback Justin Fields has the third-best odds (+550), followed by Steelers running back Najee Harris (+750).  

    Check out the compete odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year below.

    Ja'Marr Chase +325

    Mac Jones +450

    Justin Fields +550

    Najee Harris +750

    Trey Lance +900

    Trevor Lawrence +1000

    Kyle Pitts +1000

    DeVonta Smith +1800

    Zach Wilson +2500

    Kadarius Toney +2500

    Rondale Moore +3300

    Michael Carter +3300

    Jaylen Waddle +4000

    Javonte Williams +4000

    Trey Sermon +4000

    Davis Mills +4000

    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
