Ja'Marr Chase Leaps Mac Jones, Becomes Favorite to Win Offensive Rookie of the Year
CINCINNATI — Don't look now, but Ja'Marr Chase has put himself in a position to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
He has 23 receptions for 463 yards and five touchdowns this season. Four of his five scores are from 34-yards out or more.
Chase caught a 70-yard touchdown against the Packers on Sunday. It was the longest pass of Joe Burrow's career.
Chase is the favorite (+325) to win the award according to BetOnline. His six reception, 159-yard performance against Green Bay helped him leapfrog Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (+450).
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has the third-best odds (+550), followed by Steelers running back Najee Harris (+750).
Check out the compete odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year below.
Ja'Marr Chase +325
Mac Jones +450
Justin Fields +550
Najee Harris +750
Trey Lance +900
Trevor Lawrence +1000
Kyle Pitts +1000
DeVonta Smith +1800
Zach Wilson +2500
Kadarius Toney +2500
Rondale Moore +3300
Michael Carter +3300
Jaylen Waddle +4000
Javonte Williams +4000
Trey Sermon +4000
Davis Mills +4000
