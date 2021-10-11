The 21-year-old has been dominant this season.

CINCINNATI — Don't look now, but Ja'Marr Chase has put himself in a position to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He has 23 receptions for 463 yards and five touchdowns this season. Four of his five scores are from 34-yards out or more.

Chase caught a 70-yard touchdown against the Packers on Sunday. It was the longest pass of Joe Burrow's career.

Chase is the favorite (+325) to win the award according to BetOnline. His six reception, 159-yard performance against Green Bay helped him leapfrog Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (+450).

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has the third-best odds (+550), followed by Steelers running back Najee Harris (+750).

Check out the compete odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year below.

Ja'Marr Chase +325

Mac Jones +450

Justin Fields +550

Najee Harris +750

Trey Lance +900

Trevor Lawrence +1000

Kyle Pitts +1000

DeVonta Smith +1800

Zach Wilson +2500

Kadarius Toney +2500

Rondale Moore +3300

Michael Carter +3300

Jaylen Waddle +4000

Javonte Williams +4000

Trey Sermon +4000

Davis Mills +4000

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium, Expected to Play Against Lions

Trae Waynes Pulls Hamstring, Status Up in the Air for Week 6

Three Down Look: Bengals Miss Opportunity Against Packers

Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Loss to the Packers

Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

Game Predictions: The All Bengals Staff Makes Their Picks

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

Joey Hardware: Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Week 4 Win Over Jaguars

Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Three Key Players From Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen From Injured Reserve

Joe Burrow Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength

Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Despite Win Over Jaguars

DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision

Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook