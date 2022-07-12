CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are superstars. Both guys made NFL.com's "Superstar Club" list.

Burrow replaced Matt Ryan in the rankings.

"To say Burrow delivered on his promise in Year 2 would be the understatement of the year. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick stacked huge numbers with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, proved he was all the way back after the terrible knee injury that prematurely ended his rookie season, and nearly brought the damn Lombardi Trophy to Cincinnati," Dan Hanzus wrote. "Not a bad start to a career. The Bengals—smart enough to see they have a transformational franchise stalwart on their hands—put their offseason focus on pouring resources into an offensive line that allowed the golden boy to absorb a staggering 51 sacks in his sophomore season. Concerns about long-term health count as the only red flag, but Burrow has already established himself as a stone-cold superstar as he enters his prime years."

Chase replaced another former Atlanta star. Julio Jones dropped off the list and the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year took his place.

"A Day 1 superstar, Chase continued the recent league trend of highly touted college wide receivers entering the pros and immediately establishing themselves as elite playmakers," Hanzus wrote. "Chase's quick-twitch ability and penchant for turning 8-yard slants into 80-yard scores added a game-changing dimension to the Bengals' offense. And there's no reason to believe he'll be anything less than dominant once again in 2022. Chase and Burrow: Tied together at LSU, the Bengals and now ... The Superstar Club Class of 2022."

The Bengals' future appears to be as bright as any team in the NFL and Burrow and Chase are the biggest reason why. It's not surprising to see both players on this list.

Check out the complete list here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

