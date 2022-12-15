The quarterback is well-known for his fashion flair.

CINCINNATI — The New York Times named Joe Burrow one of their 93 Most Stylish 'People' of 2022 this week.

He hasn't been afraid of making fashion statements with his pregame outfits. Burrow has a diverse sense of style, donning apparel such as Cartier glasses, stylish suits, other laid-back looks, and Spongebob themed clothing items.

Burrow landed on the Times' list for his AFC Championship outfit.

"The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback’s Instagram post ahead of this year’s A.F.C. Championship game said it all: 'Cartier glasses I won’t even peek at you,'" the article read.

The Times also added another nickname to the quarterback's list; "Joey Flowers" for his floral-print suit he wore to this season's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dolphins.

"I just throw on whatever I think looks good," Burrow said in an interview with CBS's Evan Washburn last season about his fashion choices. "I'm not really thinking about it too much. I say, 'I like that' and I throw it on."

The New York Times selects people with all different styles including politicians, celebrities, athletes, influencers and fictional characters from TV and film.

Harry Styles, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, Rihanna, Ben Affleck, Lil Nas X, and Anne Hathaway are a number of others who made this year's list.

Burrow has plenty of football left this season to sport new outfits starting Sunday as the Bengals head to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

