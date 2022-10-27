Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Names One NFL Rule That He Would Change
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow doesn't have a history of complaining about rules or officiating, but he didn't hesitate when asked about potential rule changes in the NFL.
Colin Cowherd asked him what rule he would change if he was commissioner of the NFL.
"Offensive and defensive holding would be the same penalty," Burrow said. "Defensive holding is only five yards, offensive holding is 10 yards. I just think they should be the same."
The logic does make sense, but defensive holding is also an automatic first down for the offense. The first down is more valuable than an extra five yards and it discourages the defense from holding—especially on second and third-and-long.
Watch Cowherd's entire conversation with Burrow below.
