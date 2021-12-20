Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Bengals' Mindset Going Into Final Stretch

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Broncos 15-10 on Sunday to improve to 8-6 on the season.

It was an ugly day for the offense, but they did just enough to escape Denver with a win.

“We can win a lot of different ways, and that’s different from years past,” Burrow told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “We can put up 40 if we need to. We can also win an ugly game 15–10 on the road in basically a playoff environment. And I think that’s the sign of a really good team.”

The Bengals are multiple. They can win because of their defense and kicker like they did on Sunday. They can also put the ball in Burrow's hands and light up the scoreboard like they did against Pittsburgh and Jacksonville earlier this year.

They'll likely need a mix of both things to happen over the next three weeks if they're going to make a playoff run.

Cincinnati is 3-1 in the division. Can they beat Baltimore this Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium? Will they get over the hump in Cleveland on Jan. 9?

If they win those two games, then there's a good chance that they'll finish first in the AFC North for the first time since 2015.

"We’ve got everything in front of us down the stretch with these last three games," Burrow said. "And I’m excited to try to take care of business.”

It might've sounded farfetched to some at the beginning of the season, but Burrow and the Bengals are exactly where they hoped to be in the middle of December.

