CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and the Bengals beat the Panthers 42-21 on Sunday.

Mixon led the way with a team record five touchdowns. The star running back ran for 153 yards and four scores. He also had four receptions for 58 yards and a receiving touchdown.

The Bengals ran for 241 yards on Sunday. It was a season-high and Burrow made sure he let everyone know how important it is to their success on offense.

"We run the ball like that, [there's] not a team in the league that can beat us," Burrow said on the sideline.

Cincinnati improves to 5-4 after the win. If they can have success on the ground, it'll make life easier on Burrow, the offensive line and Zac Taylor.

