Skip to main content

Joe Burrow to Appear on Sports Illustrated Cover, Behind the Scenes Photos Revealed

The 25-year-old was also on the cover when he was at LSU.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be on the cover of Sports Illustrated's NFL Preview Issue that will be released in August. 

The 25-year-old led Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI last season. Burrow's cover shoot took place on Monday at Paul Brown Stadium. 

Past Bengals that have graced the cover of Sports Illustrated include Chad Johnson, Caleb Miler, Ickey Woods, Boomer Esiason and Cris Collinsworth.

Emily Parker took a few photos during the shoot. Check out the pictures below. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future

Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change

Cordell Volson Shares Motto That Bengals Fans Will Love

Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People

Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow

Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow Might Not Wear Knee Brace in 2022

Watch: Highlights From Bengals Rookie Minicamp

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary

No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill

Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise

Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Riley Reiff, Will Fuller
AllBengals Insiders+

Three Free Agents the Bengals Should Consider Signing

By James Rapien3 hours ago
Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) before start of game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Bengals and Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap Visiting Panthers

By James Rapien6 hours ago
Sep 16, 2013; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrew Hawkins during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Andrew Hawkins Surprises Walk-On With Scholarship

By James Rapien7 hours ago
Jessie Bates
News

Podcast: The Latest on Jessie Bates' Contract and Analyzing Riley Reiff's Fit With Bengals

By James Rapien8 hours ago
Baker Mayfield
News

NFL Insider Believes Browns Could End Up Releasing Baker Mayfield

By James Rapien17 hours ago
Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers
News

Joe Burrow Ranked Ahead of Two Legends in Latest Quarterback Rankings

By James Rapien18 hours ago
Michael Thomas, Dax Hill
News

Veteran Bengals Safety Praises Bengals First Round Pick Dax Hill

By James RapienJun 12, 2022
Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill (92) celebrates after intercepting a pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter. Syndication The Enquirer
News

Watch: B.J. Hill Pokes Fun at Joseph Ossai

By James RapienJun 10, 2022