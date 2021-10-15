Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 4-2 on Sunday

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will have both Joe's on Sunday against the Lions.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was a full participant in practice all week and will start against Detroit. He suffered a bruised throat in the Bengals' loss to the Packers, but is healthy enough to play.

Burrow didn't speak to the media this week as he continues to rest his voice ahead of Sunday's game.

"We're just being mindful of it so he's great on game day," head coach Zac Taylor said.

Meanwhile, star running back Joe Mixon is expected to play Sunday without any limitations. He's listed as questionable on the Bengals' injury report.

"Normal workload," Taylor said when asked about Mixon. "Every week he comes off of a sprained ankle he's gonna get better."

Mixon was limited against the Packers, but he's ready for a full workload on Sunday against the Lions.

Rookie guard D'Ante Smith suffered a meniscus injury in practice on Wednesday. He'll go on injured reserve before Sunday's game and have surgery. He'll be out for at least three weeks.

Wide receiver Mike Thomas is expected to play after being out last week with an ankle injury.

Check out the Bengals' official game status report for Sunday's game against the Lions below.

