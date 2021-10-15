    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Injury Roundup: Joe Mixon Ready to Go, Key Players Set to Play for Bengals

    Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 4-2 on Sunday
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals will have both Joe's on Sunday against the Lions. 

    Quarterback Joe Burrow was a full participant in practice all week and will start against Detroit. He suffered a bruised throat in the Bengals' loss to the Packers, but is healthy enough to play. 

    Burrow didn't speak to the media this week as he continues to rest his voice ahead of Sunday's game. 

    "We're just being mindful of it so he's great on game day," head coach Zac Taylor said.

    Meanwhile, star running back Joe Mixon is expected to play Sunday without any limitations. He's listed as questionable on the Bengals' injury report.

    "Normal workload," Taylor said when asked about Mixon. "Every week he comes off of a sprained ankle he's gonna get better."

    Mixon was limited against the Packers, but he's ready for a full workload on Sunday against the Lions. 

    Rookie guard D'Ante Smith suffered a meniscus injury in practice on Wednesday. He'll go on injured reserve before Sunday's game and have surgery. He'll be out for at least three weeks. 

    Wide receiver Mike Thomas is expected to play after being out last week with an ankle injury. 

    Check out the Bengals' official game status report for Sunday's game against the Lions below.

    image003 (33)

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Bengals Activate Jackson Carman From COVID-19/Reserve List

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

    Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

    Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

    Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

    Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

    Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

    Packers Impressed With Joe Burrow Following Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium, Expected to Play Against Lions

    Trae Waynes Pulls Hamstring, Status Up in the Air for Week 6

    Three Down Look: Bengals Miss Opportunity Against Packers

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Loss to the Packers

    Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

    Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

    Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

    Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

    Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

    Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

    Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

    Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

    Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Joe Mixon, Joe Burrow, Steelers
    News

    Injury Roundup: Joe Mixon Ready to Go, Key Players Set to Play for Bengals

    13 seconds ago
    Cincinnati Bengals Chris Evans, D'Ante Smith, Fred Johnson, Isaiah Prince
    News

    Bengals to Place D'Ante Smith on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury

    1 hour ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Ja'Marr Chase Named Rookie of the Week for a Second Time This Season

    1 hour ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Injury Updates: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, D'Ante Smith and the Rest of the Bengals

    3 hours ago
    Jackson Carman
    News

    Bengals Activate Jackson Carman From COVID-19 Reserve List

    5 hours ago
    Dec 29, 2019; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half at CenturyLink Field. San Francisco defeated Seattle 26-21. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Watch: Tre Flowers' Best Highlights From His Days With the Seahawks

    6 hours ago
    C.J. Uzomah, Joe Mixon
    News

    Podcast: The Latest Bengals' Injury News and a Preview of Sunday's Matchup Against the Lions

    7 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) reacts during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Vita Vea Dominates in Trenches, But Struggles With Postgame Jersey Exchange

    14 hours ago