CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson led LSU to a perfect record in 2019.

The Tigers finished 15-0 and won the National Championship. Jefferson believes they were the best team in college football history.

"Definitely the best team ever in college football," the Vikings star told Complex Sports. "We went undefeated. Joe won the Heisman, Ja'Marr won the Biletkinoff."

They are one of the best teams ever. They were loaded with talent and not just Burrow, Chase and Jefferson. Derek Stingley, Grant Delpit, Patrick Queen, K'Lavon Chaisson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire were also on that roster.

