NFL News: Kelvin Benjamin Signing With Giants After Working Out at Tight End

CINCINNATI — Kelvin Benjamin is back in the NFL. The former first round pick is signing a one-year deal with the Giants according to Ian Rapoport.

Benjamin hasn't played in the NFL since 2018. The Carolina Panthers selected him in the first-round (28th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He finished with over 1,000 yards as a rookie, but that was his peak and he was out of the NFL just a few years later.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman drafted Benjamin when he was in Carolina. Now he's giving the former wide receiver another shot—this time at tight end.

He must've had an impressive showing at rookie minicamp. He was always known for his size. At 6-5, 245 pounds, there's no reason why he can't play tight end—at least from a size standpoint.

Benjamin is a long shot to make the final roster with veteran tight ends like Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph ahead of him on the depth chart.

