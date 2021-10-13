    • October 13, 2021
    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

    Cincinnati is relatively healthy following Sunday's loss to Green Bay.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. The 24-year-old is dealing with some throat soreness following Cincinnati's Week 5 loss to the Packers, but he's expected to play this Sunday against the Lions. 

    "Everything's going good. We're just limiting what he has to say and how he's gotta use his voice," head coach Zac Taylor said. "It kinda works out because we're going on the road in a dome, it can be loud. One of the ways to manufacture what it's gonna be like in the huddle is to whisper in the huddle. He's on voice rest and we still get something accomplished."

    Joe Mixon (ankle) was a limited participant on Wednesday. The team is trying to give him as much rest as possible as he continues to play through an ankle injury. 

    "The time has been good for him. A couple days off here recently," Taylor said. "He had good energy [today] and seems to be moving around pretty good."

    Trey Hopkins (knee) and Darius Phillips (illness) both missed practice. Quinton Spain (personal) was also out. 

    Rookie guard D'Ante Smith (knee) was limited. He's expected to start at right guard against the Lions with Jackson Carman on the COVID-19 Reserve List

    Mike Thomas returned to practice after missing the Packers game with an ankle injury.

    Watch clips of Burrow, Mixon and others from Wednesday's practice here. Check out the Bengals' official injury report below.

    image003 (31)

    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
