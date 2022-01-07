Is Ja'Marr Chase the Best Rookie Wide Receiver Ever? Former Pro Bowler Weighs in

Chase has the most receiving yards by a rookie in the history of the Super Bowl era

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase has had a record-breaking rookie season for the Bengals.

He has the most receptions (79), yards (1,429) and touchdowns (13) by a rookie in Bengals history. His 1,429 receiving yards are the most by a rookie in the Super Bowl era.

Chase is just 12 yards away from breaking Chad Johnson's single season record for most receiving yards (1,440) in a season.

Is Chase the best rookie wide receiver ever?

Former NFL Pro Bowler Lavar Arrington believes Randy Moss' historic season was better.

"What Ja'Marr Chase has done has been phenomenal, but Randy Moss really changed the game," Fletcher told CBS Sports. "Defenses in Cover 2 and double covering him, it wasn't enough. The whole, 'You got Mossed,' there's a reason why that's a segment.

"Randy Moss could take a five-yard hitch and turn it into a 95-yard touchdown. I know Ja'Marr had the big catch-and-run last week, but Randy Moss did that on a regular basis. Randy Moss had the best rookie receiving season that I can remember. It's a phenomenal year Ja'Marr Chase is having. I know the numbers say Ja'Marr Chase had a better year, but Randy Moss was such a difference-maker and someone who really changed the way defenses defended the Vikings, in particular."

Chase is averaging 18.1 yards-per-catch, which leads in the NFL.

Moss averaged a career-high 19 yards-per-reception as a rookie in 1998. He finished with 69 receptions for 1,313 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Chase has changed the way defenses play the Bengals and there's no denying he's having an historical season, but it isn't surprising to see a former player like Arrington pick Moss.

The four-time All-Pro was the most feared wide receiver in the NFL during his prime years. These comparisons are subjective, but Chase could accelerate past Moss if he helps the Bengals make a deep playoff run, especially if he puts up big numbers in the process.

Read the entire article here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Ochocinco Praises Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

Exclusive: Tyler Boyd Enjoying the Moment, But Focused on a Much Bigger Prize

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

Zac Taylor Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Chances

Joe Burrow Slimes Ja'Marr Chase After Week 17 Win

Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Win Over Chiefs

Joe Burrow Not Expected to Play Against Cleveland Browns

Column: Don't Look Now, But These Young Cats Are Different

Baker Mayfield and Ben Roethlisberger Make History on Monday Night Football

Great Film Breakdown of the Special Connection Between Burrow and Chase

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

Watch: Bengals Celebrate AFC North Championship After Win Over Chiefs

Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow Praise Ja'Marr Chase After Record-Setting Performance

Three Down Look at the Bengals' AFC North-Clinching Win

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs, Clinch AFC North Title

Bengals Veteran Praises Burrow, Believes Team Can Make Deep Playoff Run

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

Former Ravens Star Takes Aim at Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor

Analyzing the Bengals' Path to the Playoffs

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Candidate for Head Coaching Jobs

Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line

Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook