Lawrence Guy Happy to be in Cincinnati, Ready to Help Bengals' Defense
CINCINNATI — Lawrence Guy is the newest Bengal on the roster, but the 14-year veteran is no stranger to fresh beginnings as he brings Super Bowl-winning prowess to the Bengals.
Guy is excited to integrate with the defensive line and help as an interior salve. He's back in the AFC North after spending the past seven seasons with the Patriots.
"The Black and Blue Conference. You've got to love this conference," Guy said when Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com asked about returning to the AFC North. "This conference made me what I am. I always wanted to get another opportunity to come back here and all I heard was great things about the organization. I knew this would be a good fit."
The veteran hasn't played great recently (Sub-55 PFF grades each of the past two seasons), but he is highly durable and that's crucial for Cincinnati (522 snaps last season).
"Once you stop putting on the pads, that's it. You never play the game again. It's not like basketball where you can play pickup games," Guy said. "It had to be the right situation, and this is the right situation. Look at the dynamics of the organization. How the players play. You can see it this year with the dedication they're putting into it. When I played the Bengals in the past, you knew it was going to be a hard-fought game and you had to bring everything."
Guy should be active on Monday night against the Commanders. Check out Hobson's entire conversation with Guy here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Lou Anarumo Answers Key Questions: Why Was Daijahn Anthony in Game? Mistake to Rush Three on Fourth Down?
Bengals Facing Daunting Playoff History Amidst 0-2 Start
Snap Count Takeaways: Cincinnati Bengals Lean on Tight Ends, Running Back Picture Becomes Clear
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Zac Taylor Gives Thoughts on Fourth Down PI Call, Bengals Starting 0-2 Again
Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape
Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener
Zac Taylor Announces Trent Brown, and Dax Hill as Starters Ahead of Bengals Opener With Patriots
Zac Taylor Dives Into Plan Against New England If Ja'Marr Chase Sits Out
Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Arm Strength Ahead of Bengals' Season Opener
Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast