Look: Bengals, Hamilton County Ask State Of Ohio For Paycor Stadium Renovation Funding
CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Hamilton County released a comprehensive renovation plan for the improvements they want to do in and around Paycor Stadium, all while asking the state for $350 million in funding.
700 WLW reported the latest news and released highlights from the request of the state.
A few big projects are included, from stadium-wide vertical transportation improvements, to club/suite renovations and more. The state has not previously confirmed if they will give funding to the Bengals.
All of this is happening amidst a looming June 30 deadline. That's the day the franchise must decide on the first of five rolling two-year lease renewals at the stadium. Hamilton County and the team have not struck a new long-term lease as of this writing.
The Cleveland Browns have had funding for a possible new stadium complex outside of the Cleveland city limits worked into the latest state budget, but nothing is earmarked for other professional teams in the state.
“My concern is the fact state budget seems to be focusing on the Cleveland Browns, our lease ends before theirs,” Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas said in a story from The Enquirer. “Why is there so much focus on the Browns? It’s not due to lack of effort on our part.”
The current budget just approved by the Ohio House of Representatives includes $600 million in bonds to help the Cleveland Browns build a domed stadium. Dumas and the county are trying to get their foot in the lobbying door to make it into the Ohio Senate's finalized budget.
Check out some of the highlighted text below from the request:
- Ensure Paycor Stadium is a sustainable and competitive home for the Bengals
- Increase public engagement and utilization year-round
- Ensure Paycor Stadium remains a national destination venue for major sports/entertainment events throughout the year
- Integrate and enhance The Banks Sports and Entertainment District's ability to continue to drive billions of dollars in economic impact for our region and the State of Ohio and create further development adjacent to the stadium
- Improve accessibility and safety throughout the stadium complex so that fans, concertgoers, and event attendees can conveniently access and move safely throughout the stadium complex
