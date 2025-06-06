Look: Joe Burrow Foundation Raises Over $550,000 in Their First Ever Tiger Tee Off
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his family have made a huge impact on the Cincinnati and Athens communities with the Joe Burrow Foundation.
They recently held an event at Top Golf in Louisiana. The "Burrow's Tiger Tee Off" was a success.
They raised over $550,000 at the event. Check out photos from the event below:
