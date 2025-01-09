Look: Joe Burrow Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Month Award Following Elite Finish to 2024 Season
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow posted another stellar December/January to round out the 2024 season and it earned him the AFC Offensive Player of the Month award.
The franchise passer led all NFL QBs in completions, completion percentage (76.2), and passing yards during that span, while pacing AFC signal-callers in TD passes and ranking second in the conference in passer rating (111.2).
The Bengals went 5-1 over that stretch and would be in the NFL Wild Card round this weekend had they beat the Steelers on Dec. 1. It marks Burrow's second career—and second consecutive—AFC Offensive Player of the Month honor.
