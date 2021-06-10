NFL Announces Preseason Schedule for All 32 Teams
CINCINNATI — The Bengals schedule has been out for more than three weeks, but the NFL officially finalized the preseason slate on Thursday.
Cincinnati will play two of their three preseason games on the road. They'll start with Tampa Bay on Aug. 14, before traveling to Washington on Aug. 20. The Bengals' lone home preseason game will be against Miami on Aug. 29.
Check out the entire preseason schedule below.
2021 PRESEASON WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULE (All times Eastern/PM)
NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUGUST 5
Pittsburgh vs. Dallas (FOX), 8:00
WEEK 1
Thursday, August 12
Washington at New England, 7:30Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30
Friday, August 13
Tennessee at Atlanta, 7:00
Buffalo at Detroit, 7:00
Dallas at Arizona, 10:00
Saturday, August 14
Miami at Chicago, 1:00
Denver at Minnesota, 4:00
New Orleans at Baltimore, 7:00
Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7:00
New York Jets at New York Giants, 7:30
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Houston at Green Bay, 8:00
Kansas City at San Francisco, 8:30
Seattle at Las Vegas, 9:00
Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 10:00
Sunday, August 15
Carolina at Indianapolis, 1:00
WEEK 2
Thursday, August 19
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30
Friday, August 20
Kansas City at Arizona (ESPN), 8:00
Cincinnati at Washington, 8:00
Saturday, August 21
Buffalo at Chicago, 1:00
New York Jets at Green Bay, 4:25
Baltimore at Carolina, 7:00
Atlanta at Miami, 7:00
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30
Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Houston at Dallas, 8:00
Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8:00
Las Vegas at Los Angeles Rams, 10:00
Denver at Seattle, 10:00
Sunday, August 22
New York Giants at Cleveland, 1:00
San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:30
Monday, August 23
Jacksonville at New Orleans (ESPN), 8:00
WEEK 3Friday, August 27
Indianapolis at Detroit, 7:00
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30
Philadelphia at New York Jets, 7:30
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:00
Saturday, August 28
Green Bay at Buffalo, 1:00
Baltimore at Washington, 6:00
Chicago at Tennessee, 7:00
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:00
Arizona at New Orleans, 8:00
Los Angeles Rams at Denver, 9:05
Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle, 10:00
Sunday, August 29
Jacksonville at Dallas, 1:00
Miami at Cincinnati (CBS), 4:00
Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4:00
New England at New York Giants, 6:00
Cleveland at Atlanta (NBC), 8:00
