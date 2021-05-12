Bengals 2021 Schedule Release: Latest Rumors and Leaks Ahead of Reveal
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will start the 2021 season at home against the Vikings, but the rest of the schedule has yet to be revealed.
Cincinnati has 17 games this year, including nine at Paul Brown Stadium. We'll update this post throughout the day with any new information or leaks about the Bengals schedule. Check out their opponents and the latest news below.
2021 Opponents
HOME: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers.
AWAY: Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets.
Latest News
Joe Burrow and the Bengals will host Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars in Week 4 [Sept. 30th] on Thursday Night Football, a source confirmed to AllBengals.
Not only will it be it a battle of the past two No. 1 picks in the draft, but it's also a rematch from the 2019 National Championship Game when Burrow led LSU past Lawrence's Clemson Tigers 42-25.
We know at least two of Cincinnati's first four games of the season will be at home.
This article will be updated throughout the day and we'll have the full schedule and reaction tonight following its release at 7:45 p.m.
