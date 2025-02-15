NFL Insider: 'Bengals Have Critical Offseason,' Joe Burrow is 'Chasing Championships'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have some major decisions to make over the next few months.
Joe Burrow has made it clear that Cincinnati needs to keep their star players, including Tee Higgins, who's set to become a free agent next month.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote about the Bengals this week. Cincinnati is going to get plenty of attention—both locally and nationally—this offseason.
"The Cincinnati Bengals have as critical an offseason as anyone in football looming," Breer wrote. "Joe Burrow was very vocal the past couple of weeks, telling anyone who’ll listen what he wants the Bengals to do with teammates such as Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson and Mike Gesicki. In short, he wants them rewarded, and to be part of the equation going forward. To accomplish that, a lot of guaranteed money will be going out the door."
Burrow is the only player on the roster that has received guarantees from the Bengals beyond the first year of the contract. Chase will certainly be another exception to their rule.
What about Higgins or Hendrickson? That's a big question mark.
Breer believes Burrow is pushing so hard publicly and privately for one reason: championships.
"The underlying thing here? Burrow’s priority is chasing championships." Breer wrote. "As long as the Bengals show they’ll provide the resources to put him in that position consistently, everything will be fine. So they should do that, rather than find out what happens if they don’t."
Here's Why the Cincinnati Bengals Must Use Franchise Tag on Tee Higgins
If the Bengals pay their stars and add to their roster, then Burrow will not only be happy with their moves, but he'll feel like they have enough talent to pursue a championship.
That wasn't the case this year. They didn't have enough talent. Keeping their stars, instead of creating another void makes sense.
Burrow saw the canyon on the back end of the Bengals' defense that Jessie Bates left behind when he signed with the Falcons in free agency. He doesn't want to see the same thing happen with Higgins or Hendrickson.
A long-term deal for Chase seems inevitable, but the Bengals can't leg Higgins or Hendrickson go if they want to realistically win the Super Bowl next season.
Instead, they should pay their stars and build around them—which is exactly what Burrow is calling on them to do this offseason.
