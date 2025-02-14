Here's Why the Cincinnati Bengals Must Use Franchise Tag on Tee Higgins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals must place the franchise tag on Tee Higgins.
That's right. They have to use the tag on Higgins.
The Bengals cannot let him get to free agency. If he does get to free agency, he's gone.
There are way too many teams hoping to land Higgins. The Patriots are expected to offer him $30+ million. The Chargers, Jaguars, Titans and Steelers are all teams that are eyeing Higgins. He will have other dark horse suitors.
I would expect Higgins to get up to $35 million per season.
Why would the rest of the NFL be so in on a guy that missed five games in each of the past two seasons?
It's simple: Higgins is not only the top free agent wide receiver, he's the top free agent period.
Why in the world would the Bengals let the top free agent leave Cincinnati?
Putting the tag on him for a second-straight season is a no-brainer.
They have plenty of cap space and cash to keep Higgins long-term. Of course he'd probably love to be a free agent. The moment the Bengals tag him, they gain a little leverage and can have real contract talks about an extension.
From a negotiating standpoint, things should change pretty drastically after the tag is applied. Higgins is set to become a free agent right now. How many top free agents sign before they get to free agency to see what they're worth on the market?
It's rare.
Once the tag is applied, negotiating a long-term contract should be a simpler process. Applying the tag should be a big step toward an extension.
It would also give the Bengals and Higgins more time to work out a long-term deal. That's what Joe Burrow wants and that's what Higgins wants.
"You just can't let him get out of the building," Burrow said last month. "He's a one-of-a-kind person, one-of-a-kind player, and one that we really count on and is an integral part of what we do around here. Hopefully we can make that happen."
Letting Higgins get to free agency would be unforgivable. It would be much worse than not getting a long-term deal done with Ja'Marr Chase last offseason. It would be worse than letting Jessie Bates sign with Atlanta two years ago.
Higgins is the top dog of this free agent class. Teams are salivating at the idea of signing him.
The Bengals cannot and should not let that happen.
The franchise tag window opens for two weeks starting on Tuesday, Feb. 18. It lasts until Tuesday, March 4.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 52,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast