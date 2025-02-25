NFL Rumors: Rob Gronkowski Considering NFL Return, Bengals Would Make Some Logical Sense
CINCINNATI — Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski is reportedly interested in making a return to the NFL according to Cecil Lammey of Denver Sports 104.3.
"League sources tell me 4X Super Bowl champion TE Rob Gronkowski is considering a return to the NFL," Lammey tweeted on Tuesday.
The report mentions the Broncos as a potential landing spot.
The Bengals could also be a fit? Why? Well, Once upon a time, Joe Burrow text Gronkowski and tried to get him to sign with the Bengals. Gronkowski didn't respond to Burrow's message after being duped by a fake phone number early in his career.
"When Malcom Brown was drafted to the Patriots, I got a text message that night that was like, 'Hey Rob, it's Malcom Brown, pleasure to be on your team. It's an honor to be your teammate.'” Gronk explained on his Dudes on Dudes Podcast. “Eventually, that night I called the number and it was not Malcom Brown.
"I was like, I ain't ever gonna let that sh** happen to me ever again. I ain't answering random numbers."
Burrow reached out to Gronkowski via text.
"Fast forward... I get a text message," he continued, "'Yo Gronk, what's up man. Heard you talking about me in the media. It's Joe Burrow. I would love if you came to the Cincinnati Bengals.'
"I was like, I ain't getting got again.... This is nuts. I ain't falling for this sh**."
Gronkowski never responded, but it was Burrow on the other end.
Burrow called Gronkowski out last year when they ran into each other at Michael Rubin's White Party.
"I'm at the white party this year," Gronkowski said. "I go up to him, I walk right by. I'm like, 'What up, Joe? Nice to meet you.' And then, within like 10 seconds, he's like, 'Yo, you never responded to me. And I knew exactly what he was talking about. And I was like, 'No freaking way that was actually you, bro? I'm sorry, I apologize.' Man, because of Malcolm Brown."
Couple that story with Gronkowski saying he'd love to play with Burrow in 2022 and it would be easy to see a path to Cincinnati.
Is Gronkowski actually considering coming out of retirement? Who knows. If he did, it would be reasonable to think that he'd be interested in signing with the Bengals.
