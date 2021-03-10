Salary Cap Set for 2021, Here's a Breakdown of Where the Bengals Stand

The 2021 NFL salary cap has been set for 2021

CINCINNATI — The NFL salary cap will be $182.5 million in 2021 according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That means the Bengals will have $42.846 million in cap space ahead of free agency. That doesn't include Brandon Allen's new contract, which is expected to be finalized this week. The new deal shouldn't change much for Cincinnati. They'll have more than $40 million in space going into free agency.

They can free up another $15 million in room by releasing veterans like Geno Atkins and Bobby Hart.

Either way, Cincinnati has plenty of room to push the envelope in free agency, especially after they decided not to use the franchise tag.

"We are certainly not going to sit on our hands," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said earlier this week. "We will be prepared to jump in and see what we can get done. Hopefully we will be able to get the things done that we envision."

Teams can begin negotiating with pending free agents on Monday, March 15. Free agency officially opens on Wednesday, March 17 at 4 p.m. ET.

