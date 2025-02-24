All Bengals

Panthers Releasing Former First Rounder Shaq Thompson, Veteran Could Be Fit For Bengals

The Bengals are looking for help on defense this offseason.

Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs for yards after catch against Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) and safety Xavier Woods (25) during 1st quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Panthers are releasing former first round pick Shaq Thompson. The veteran will become a free agent after spending the past 10 seasons in Carolina.

While it may be unlikely, there is certainly a scenario where the Bengals take a flier on Thompson. He's suffered season-ending injuries in each of the past two seasons and probably wants to join a contender. That would likely mean an incentive-laden deal with little to no money guaranteed.

That doesn't mean the Bengals would sign Thompson with the idea of him being a starter.

However, with Germaine Pratt's trade request and Akeem Davis-Gaither set to hit free agency—the Bengals could need to add more than one linebacker this offseason.

Having a veteran presence like Thompson could make a ton of sense.

The veteran suffered a torn Achilles on Sept. 30 against the Bengals. He's posted a 65.3 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus in each of the last four seasons, but has only appeared in six games since 2022.

Age and health are two major issues, but if he's willing to sign a prove-it deal full of incentives, there's a scenario where the Bengals at least consider adding the veteran.

