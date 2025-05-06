'Perfecting Defense' - DJ Turner, Bengals Begin Installing New Defensive Era
CINCINNATI — DJ Turner and the Bengals defense are getting acclimated well to new coordinator Al Golden. The third-year cornerback noted how the defense is trying to "perfect" the install.
Turner is pulling his weight there while he returns from a broken clavicle.
"Just consistency—that's the main thing," Turner noted to Fox 19's Reagan Holgate and more. "Right now, we take it step by step, and we're just perfecting the defense. We are all learning a new defense right now, the first time installing it. So, the main focus right now is just perfecting defense."
Turner is making his case to start at cornerback for Cincinnati this coming fall as Golden puts his spin on the Bengals'lagging unit.
The young player improved his play to a 67.8 Pro Football Focus grade this past season on 508 snaps (51.5 grade as a rookie).
"Good energy player-coach," Turner said about Golden. "I can go in there right now and talk to him about anything, and that's really important. so I feel comfortable about that, and like I said there's real good energy. It's been good energy, excitement, you know, just really honing in on the base stuff right now."
Cincinnati has rookie minicamp coming up this weekend to continue the 2025 offseason.
