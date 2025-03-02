Report: Cincinnati Bengals May 'Try to Extend' Mike Gesicki in Coming Days Before Free Agency
CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki is set to become a free agent in a few weeks. If he hits the market, he'll become one of the top tight ends available.
"Don't be surprised if the Bengals try to extend Mike Gesicki in the coming days," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "Cincinnati is trying to secure a trio of its stars—Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson—but Gesicki is another player they were very happy with last season and would like to pay. Teams are projecting the tight end market could tap out at around $8 million per year. If Gesicki can put up a decent clip in the next seven days, that helps Juwan Johnson, Tyler Conklin and others."
Gesicki had 65 catches for 665 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals last season. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year contract worth up to $3.25 million last offseason.
The 29-year-old took a "prove-it" contract and is hoping to get paid after performing at a high level last season.
"Playing with Joe (Burrow) definitely is a dream. That's been incredible," Gesicki said in January. "He's been an awesome teammate, great guy off the field. Like, it's been everything and more that I've anticipated. But, I came off a career year, got franchise tagged (in Miami), so wasn't able to hit the market then. And then went to New England, wasn't utilized nearly as much as I anticipated. So then, my market was super low. Not that the only thing on my mind is making up money, but like, it's definitely a motivation or it's definitely a thought process in my mind, but you have to take a lot of things into account."
Gesicki wants to stay in Cincinnati, but he's definitely hoping to cash in this offseason. Will the Bengals be able to sign him before he gets to free agency?
It isn't a strong class of free agent tight ends, but it's a good draft class at the position. Gesicki's chemistry with Joe Burrow in a pass first offense could certainly help the Bengals' cause if they do push to sign him before free agency.
