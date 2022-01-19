Pro Bowl Quarterback Makes Prediction for Saturday's Bengals Game Against Titans

Skip to main content
Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson Makes Prediction for Saturday's Bengals Game Against Titans

Will Cincinnati pull off the upset?

© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might be underdogs in Saturday's NFL Divisional Round Playoff matchup against the Titans, but star quarterback Russell Wilson likes their chances. 

The seven-time Pro Bowler picked Cincinnati to upset Tennessee during ESPN's "Manningcast" on Monday night. 

"We played the Titans earlier in the year, and I think Derrick Henry's coming back. It's hard to tackle him," Wilson said. "But there's something going on up there in Cincinnati. I'm from the 'Nasty Nati,' I'm from Cincinnati, I was born there, born at Christ Hospital, so I may have to go with them. I think it may be the Bengals' year of really getting going. I don't know if they're gonna win it all. But I think they've got a chance with Joe Burrow and what he's doing. So I'm gonna take the Bengals there."

The Titans are favored by 3.5 according to SI Sportsbook. For more on the matchup, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Nov 1, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback LeShaun Sims (38) during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
