    December 8, 2021
    Report: Russell Wilson Willing to Waive No-Trade Clause for Three Teams

    The seven-time Pro Bowler's time in Seattle could come to an end this offseason.
    Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson's time in Seattle could be coming to an end. 

    The seven-time Pro Bowler is willing to waive his no-trade clause for three teams according to Jordan Schultz. 

    "The Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the New Orleans Saints," Schultz said. 

    Wilson is frustrated with the lack of protection in the trenches according to the report.

    The 33-year-old has completed 67.2% of his passes for 2,042 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games. 

    It would be surprising if the Seahawks traded Wilson to an NFC team, but the Broncos could be an ideal landing spot for Seattle and for Wilson this offseason. 

    The Steelers are another team that could be in the market for a proven quarterback this spring. 

    Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
