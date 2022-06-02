Skip to main content

Former Bengals Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to Retire After 17 Seasons

The 39-year-old spent two seasons in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring. 

The 39-year-old spent time a plethora of teams, including the Bengals, Rams, Buccaneers, Bills and Jets. He suffered a hip injury last season and never fully recovered. 

Fitzpatrick 60.7% of his passes for 34,990 yards, 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions in 17 seasons. 

He appeared in 166 games and made 147 starts. Fitzpatrick played for the Bengals in 2007-08, finishing with a 4-7-1 record as a starter. 

He honored all of his former teammates with an image of all of their names. Check out the picture below. 

