Speculation Growing Possible Tee Higgins Extension, Bengals Star on Private Flight to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins appears to be on a private jet to Cincinnati.
The 26-year-old has been training in Miami, but is scheduled to land in Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon.
Is this a sign the Bengals are closing in on an extension for Higgins?
Cincinnati needs to get his deal done before the start of the new league year. Higgins currently has a $26.179 million cap hit. That number will drop significantly if they sign him to a long-term extension, which would give them more space to work with in free agency.
They're also working to get a deal done with Ja'Marr Chase. Both stars are represented by Rocky Arceneaux and Caitlin Aoki of Alliance Sports Management.
Bengals Signing Mike Gesicki to 3-Year Contract Extension Before Free Agency
Chase is a higher priority for the Bengals, but he could use his leverage to get them to sign Higgins first.
Regardless, the Bengals need to find a way to sign both Chase and Higgins to long-term contracts. The sooner, the better for both guys.
Higgins had 73 catches for 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns last season. Joe Burrow made it clear that he wants the Bengals to sign him to an extension.
“Tee is a need, yes,” Burrow said in December. "Those discussions are ongoing and I'm confident that I think we're gonna be able to do what it takes to bring Tee back."
