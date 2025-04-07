'Still Think It Is Very Possible' - NFL Insider Discusses Bengals Desire to Keep Trey Hendrickson Longterm
CINCINNATI — Not much news has surfaced on the Trey Hendrickson contract front since last week's media barb trading, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted Cincinnati still wants to retain its best defensive player during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
The two sides revealed negotiation thoughts with the media last week, as Hendrickson brought up "respect" and "poor communication" after Katie Blackburn's comments at the NFL Owner's Meetings.
"Yeah, it's a little messy," Rapoport said. "I believe the Bengals would like to keep him and pay him and make it work. They are not in the business of letting good players go, so even when they granted him permission to seek a trade, I believe their best option was to sign him and pay him. We'll see if that happens. I still think it is very, very possible. And if that happens, despite all the mess, it'll be a really, really good offseason in Cincinnati."
The 30-year-old edge rusher is slated to make $16 million this fall in the final year of his extension with Cincinnati signed in 2023.
He is coming off a 17.5-sack season and operating in a 2025 pass rusher market that's already seen multiple players around the age-30 mark get big deals.
For more on last week's back-and-forth click here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdownsand so much more!
You May Also Like:
Where Do All the Good Guards Come From, and Do the Bengals Need to Find One To Return to Postseason?
Zac Taylor, Bengals Tweaking Season On-Ramp To Avoid Slow Starts
Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Plan At Guard Entering NFL Draft Month
Stat of the Jay: Predicting the Bengals' Preseason Opponents as Others Announce Joint Practices
Mock Draft 1.0: Cincinnati Bengals Add Instant Impact Players, Bolster Key Weaknesses
Look: Zac Taylor at NFL League Meetings, Takes Annual Photo With Head Coaches
Look: Complete List of Cincinnati Bengals' Selections in 2025 NFL Draft
Look: Contract Details For Tee Higgins New Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Bringing in Free Agent Guard Lucas Patrick for Visit
Look: Contract Details For Ja'Marr Chase's BIG Extension With Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: What T.J. Slaton and Oren Burks Add to Defense
Look: NFL General Manager Explains LONG-TERM Impact of Bengals' Contracts With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins
Danielle Hunter's New Contract Could Impact Trey Hendrickson's Future With Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals Free Agent Breakdown: The Many Hats of a Modern Nose Tackle With T.J. Slaton
Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Named to NFLPA Executive Committee
Bengals Must Sign Two Starting Guards and Improve Pass Rush in Free Agency, Even if They Re-Sign Their Stars
Ja'Marr Chase's Trainer Hints at New Contract With Bengals: 'Earned Every Penny!'
Report: 'Nothing Imminent' With Trey Hendrickson's Bengals Contract, Trade Talks
'Praying They Keep That Special Guy' - Joseph Ossai Wants Bengals to Retain Trey Hendrickson
Don't Call It a Prove-It: Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Details Why He Signed a One-Year Deal To Come Back
Report: Bengals Free-Agent Guard Target Teven Jenkins Visiting Seattle Seahawks Next Week
Former Bengals Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele Signs With New York Jets
Watch: Top Draft Prospect Luther Burden Picks Joe Burrow to Catch Passes From Above Other NFL Stars
CBS Sports Gives Bengals Mediocre Grade Following First Few Days of 2025 NFL Free Agency
Look: Bengals Earn Incomplete Grade From Yahoo! For 2025 Free Agency Haul Thus Far
'Everybody Around The League Knows That's Me' - T.J. Slaton Highlights Key Role He Expects To Fill With Bengals
'I've Always Wanted To Come Back' - Samaje Perine Discusses Return To Cincinnati, Role He Expects To Play
Highly Touted Edge Rusher James Pearce Jr. Lands With Bengals in Mock Draft From The Ringer
'Everybody's Goal Is To Compete For A Championship' - Mike Gesicki Discusses New Contract With Bengals
NFL Insider Shares Update on Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson: 'Hendrickson Wants to be in Cincinnati'
Former Bengals Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele Signs With New York Jets
Samaje Perine Knows Why He’s Back With the Cincinnati Bengals for a Third Stint, and This Time He’s Accepting of It
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast