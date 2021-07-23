Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Explosive in Offseason Workouts

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to be more explosive on offense this season.

With the addition of Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon 100% healthy, there's no reason why they shouldn't be tough to stop.

Second-year wide receiver Tee Higgins is also expected to play a big role. The 22-year-old finished with 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns last year. He worked on his speed, explosion and strength this offseason.

"Tee’s gonna play a huge role. He’s got every trait to be a top-level receiver in this league," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said in June. "The key for him is to take the sophomore jump, instead of a sophomore slump. But I think what’s been unique about Tee, is in the same manner that Joe (Burrow) has, is the experience. Now Tee’s had a year to play against NFL DBs and playing the grind of a regular season—the kind of shape you have to be in and the kind of strength you have to have to sustain over the course of 16 games, plus a training camp. He came back strong. He looks great physically. He put a lot of work in the offseason between the time we ended the season to the time we came back to change his body. He’s more explosive. I went back and watched some stuff the other day and looked at his routes on air right now and he’s markedly more explosive. It’s not necessarily that he’s gotten faster or that he’s a different type of player, he’s just now understanding how to bring those skills into practice every single day and the consistency that it requires to improve the speed you have to play with all the time. When you’re a young player you kind of find your way through. I think he’s found that. Now he knows what it takes to get to the next level of his game. He put all the work in to do it. I’m very, very excited about where he is at and where he is headed. He’s gonna be a problem for defenses. They are gonna have to deal with him and Ja’Marr (Chase). Those are really two good players on the outside. They possess all the requisite skills to go win one-on-one."

Higgins put some of that new explosion on display during one of his final pre-training camp workouts. Watch a few clips below.

The Bengals' offense has plenty of potential. If Joe Burrow can stay healthy and the offensive line is just average, there's no reason why they can't average 28-30 points per game. For more on the Bengals' offense, go here.

