Texans Have Their Eyes on Brian Flores After Making Decision to Fire David Culley

© Allen Eyestone via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Houston Texans fired David Culley after just one season on Thursday. Culley finished with a 4-13 record, but most people in the NFL believe he was set up to fail. 

The longtime position coach signed a 5-year deal, but only had two years of guaranteed money on his contract. 

Aaron Wilson is reporting that the Texans are hoping to hire former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores

Flores has ties to Texans executive Jack Easterby and general manager Nick Caserio from their days in New England. He posted a 24-25 record in three seasons with the Dolphins. 

Eight of 32 NFL teams are on the hunt for new head coaches. 

