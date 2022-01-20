Skip to main content

Titans Adjust Ticket Policy to Limit Bengals Fans From Attending Playoff Showdown

Cincinnati travels to Nashville to play the Titans on Saturday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals travel to Nashville to play the Titans on Saturday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. 

The game is expected to be a sellout. 

The Titans are doing what they can to prevent Bengals fans from getting tickets to the postseason matchup. 

They adjusted their ticket exchange policy on Wednesday. 

After tickets are purchased, either directly from the Titans or through approved NFL sites, they can't be transferred to someone else until 24 hours before kickoff. That means Friday at 4:30 p.m ET is the earliest tickets can be transferred. 

No transfers on tickets purchased directly from the team or any NFL-approved ticket sites are allowed until 24 hours before kickoff.

"We want Nissan Stadium to be two-tone blue. And so, by limiting this transfer window, it also limits the number of visiting team fans that we’ll have in the stadium," Titans Vice President of ticketing Brooke Ellenberger told WTVF-TV in Nashville. "By limiting that transfer time would limit some of the resale and some of that transfer activity that would happen in advance.”

Cincinnati is just a four hour drive from Nashville and there are plenty of Bengals fans that have tickets or plan to buy tickets before Saturday's matchup. 

The Titans are the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They're 3.5-point favorites over the Bengals according to the SI Sportsbook.

There's more information on Bengals tailgates and meet ups in Nashville below.

