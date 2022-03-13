He's Back: Tom Brady Announces He's Returning to Buccaneers for 2022

Tom Brady is back.

The 44-year-old announced that he will return for a 23rd season less than two months after retiring.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now," Brady tweeted. "I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

Brady is considered the greatest quarterback of all-time. He's won seven Super Bowls and three MVP's. He's a three-time All-Pro and a 15-time Pro Bowler.

He spent the first 20 seasons of his career in New England, before signing with Tampa Bay in 2020. He led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl Championship in franchise history in his first season.

The Bucs didn't make a Super Bowl run in 2021. They finished 13-4, but were eliminated by the Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Now he'll return to Tampa Bay for a third season in hopes of winning and eighth Super Bowl.

Brady led NFL in multiple passing categories in 2021, including completions (485), passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43).

The Bengals play the Buccaneers next season, which means Joe Burrow will get to face off against Brady.

