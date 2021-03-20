Pro Bowl Guard 'Likes' Idea of Signing With Bengals to Block for Joe Burrow

This would be a big move for Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Bengals reportedly reached out to Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner on Friday. The 27-year-old is arguably the best remaining offensive lineman on the market.

It sounds like the interest is mutual.

Turner liked a tweet from a Bengals fan that's hoping he ends up in Cincinnati. The innocent gesture is a sign that he likes the idea of coming to the Queen City.

The Chargers cut the five-time Pro Bowler earlier this month. They saved $11 million in cap space. He's one of many veteran players that have become cap casualties in recent weeks.

Turner struggled for most of the 2020 season. He suffered an ankle injury in training camp and a groin injury kept him out of seven games. His Pro Football Focus grades are awful, but he only allowed one sack and two quarterback hits.

If the Bengals signed him, a short-term "prove-it" deal could benefit both sides. Turner could re-establish his market value and Cincinnati would address their biggest need before the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Bengals had the worst guard play in the NFL last season. They already signed right tackle Riley Reiff in free agency. Bringing in Turner would shore up the right side of the line.

The Bengals would still need to add to their offensive line room in the draft, but this would be a step in the right direction.

Turner has a lot to prove and it sounds like Cincinnati is willing to give him a chance to show the rest of the league that he can still play at a high level.

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals

Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman

Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans

Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend

Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals

Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay

The Bengals Should Give Kenny Golladay Options

An Open Letter to A.J. Green

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues

Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook