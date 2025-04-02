Bills' top three positions of need identified heading into NFL Draft
With three weeks until the 2025 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills still have some positions that need to be addressed through the incoming rookie class.
On Tuesday, ESPN wrote a comprehensive article with collaboration from Matt Miller, Jordan Reid, and the ESPN team beat writers on three positional needs for each team as well as prospects to watch for outside the first round. Bills beat reporter Alaina Getzenberg covered Buffalo and had cornerback, defensive tackle, and wide receiver as the three positions.
Getzenberg focused on cornerback as the most crucial position, with wide receiver a more significant need than some might think.
"There's an argument for wide receiver to be even higher on this list, but the biggest need is undeniably at outside cornerback. The only move in free agency has come in bringing back Dane Jackson. He is a good addition after spending last season with the Panthers, but a clearer starter opposite Christian Benford is still missing."
"More overall depth also is needed, even with Benford signing a four-year, $76 million extension Saturday. The Bills have repeatedly shown a desire to extend their own, but looking to the future here is important."
This offseason, the Bills gave extensions to five other players besides Benford they selected in the NFL Draft, including Greg Rousseau, Khalil Shakir, Reid Ferguson, Terrel Bernard, and Josh Allen. The team re-signed two other players who are career-long Bills, with Damar Hamlin and Reggie Gilliam.
Buffalo has demonstrated this offseason that it prefers to draft and develop with the hope of eventually rewarding homegrown players with long-term contracts. It highlights the importance that Buffalo places on drafting successfully.
Most mock drafts suggests that the Bills will select either a cornerback or a defensive lineman in the first round, with the other position filled in the second round, typically with a wide receiver. Buffalo could take a chance on a draft day trade to move up or collect more draft picks in the process.
