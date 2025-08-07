Buffalo Bills' draft pick's lack of participation in practice somewhat mysterious
There is a bit of mystery surrounding Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Dorian Strong at practice on Thursday.
Strong was not listed among the injured when head coach Sean McDermott talked to the media before practice, yet he was not dressed for the team's latest session of training camp.
Video shared by Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com revealed Strong was sitting out, but it remains unclear why that was the case.
Based on the video, it does look like Strong is walking with a slight limp. You be the judge:
It is quite possible that, like the rest of us, McDermott is losing track of all of his injured players and just omitted Strong by accident.
The Bills have been no strangers to injuries during training camp, with several players missing practice time, including cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who is dealing with an LCL sprain that could keep him out of the regular-season opener.
Strong, who nabbed an interception on Wednesday, has been getting more reps in practice since Hairston's injury and, by all accounts, has been turning heads.
"Dorian Strong is coming on like a speeding bullet as training camp progresses. An INT Wednesday a feather in his cap. Strong will be a starter in this league in short time. Team won’t be able to keep him off the field. Another late-round hit for Brandon Beane," our Alex Brasky wrote.
"Dorian Strong just stepped in front of a Shane Buechele pass for a sweet INT. Good chance it goes to the house. Rookie is slowly but continuously flashing out here," Thad Brown of WROC-TV wrote.
While Strong is quickly making a name for himself in practice, he is highly unlikely to start, even if Hairston isn't ready by Week 1. The Bills will almost certainly roll with a trio of Christian Benford, Tre'Davious White and Taron Johnson (slot).
But Strong could secure a role that sees him be the first man off the bench. Also competing for that role is Dane Jackson, who is obviously the favorite given his experience. Strong missing any amount of time will no doubt hurt his cause.
The Bills will take part in their first preseason game against the New York Giants on Saturday. It would appear Strong's status is now up in the air for that contest.
