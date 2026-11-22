With a victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills and rookie head coach Joe Brady have a chance to improve their record to a mark that hasn’t been seen in quite some time in the NFL.

However, with a crucial primetime matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs lingering in the not so distant future on Thanksgiving night on Highmark Stadium, as well, some might question whether the team could fall victim to a “trap game” against the Dolphins this weekend.

And, given the recent injury report, there’s no doubt that the Bills’ depth will at least be tested during the upcoming battle in the AFC East . . . which could lead to some wonkiness in Orchard Park during the 1 p.m. ET time slot.

Oct. 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills' Joe Brady speaks with Bills' defensive lineman T.J. Sanders (98) before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, with that said, those same depth dwellers will have a chance to play a critical role in a game that Buffalo must have in the win column if it hopes to finally land the No. 1 seed in the conference later on this season.

Here are five of those such players.

CB Maxwell Hairston

Sep. 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' cornerback Maxwell Hairston (1) is unable to haul in an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as much excitement and talk as there was this offseason about second-year cornerback Maxwell Hairston finally proving his first-round status on the field for the Bills in 2026, there’s been equally as much talk this fall about Hairston now being a potential bust.

Whether it be his continuous struggles when between the white lines—or his questionable locker room antics after those frustrating moments—Hairston still seemingly has plenty of growing up to do in the NFL game.

And, it doesn’t help that rookie second-round pick Davison “IGB” Igbinosun is adapting to the professional level quite well this season, either.

Nevertheless, with veteran cornerback Christian Benford ruled out for this Sunday with a groin injury, Hairston has another chance to show he belongs.

Oct. 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots' wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a touchdown as Buffalo Bills' cornerback Maxwell Hairston (1) defends during the first quarter of a game at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami has several promising young wideouts on its roster, which includes players like leading receiver Malik Washington (36 rec., 400 yds, 1 TD), as well as rookies Caleb Douglas (22 rec., 367 yds, 2 TDs) and Chris Bell (12 rec., 148 yds), and it’ll be imperative that Buffalo’s former 2025 first-rounder holds his own in this divisional matchup.

If Dolphins’ backup quarterback Kyle McCord is able to “pick on” Hairston throughout the game, so to speak, then the Bills really might have to start considering other options behind Benford and Igbinosun moving forward.

TE Keleki Latu

Sep. 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' tight end Keleki Latu (83) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into Sunday’s matchup, Buffalo appears like it’ll be a bit short-handed at tight end with Dalton Kincaid listed as doubtful due to thumb and ankle ailments, and Jackson Hawes also questionable with a shoulder injury.

So, with that in mind, look no further than fourth tight end Keleki Latu as a player who will need to step up against the Dolphins.

Latu has surprisingly already found the end zone once this season on his only catch of 2026, which came on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings two weeks ago, and it looks as if he’ll have another chance to shine bright this weekend.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills' tight end Keleki Latu (83) catches a touchdown during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Hawes and Kincaid are both unable to go, then it’ll be important that Latu be physical when the Bills put the ball on the ground and he’ll need to make his presence felt any time he is assigned with going out for a route in the passing game.

Who knows . . . maybe he’ll find pay dirt again like he did in primetime?

DL DeWayne Carter and DL Greg Gaines

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes as Buffalo Bills defensive linemen Greg Gaines (97) and DeWayne Carter (90) converge to tackle him during the second quarter of a game at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Miami has been struggling as a whole this season, which is easily evidenced by its measly 1-8 record, there have been some bright spots on both sides of the ball.

One of those players is veteran center Aaron Brewer, who missed last week’s loss against the Indianapolis Colts with a concussion.

With that said, Brewer practiced fully on Friday—and it looks likely he’ll return to the lineup on Sunday after his brief hiatus—so it’ll be important that Buffalo’s interior defensive line hold its own during the divisional game.

In all likelihood, the Dolphins will look to take the ball out of their young quarterback’s hands at times in a tough road environment, and instead entrust running back Ollie Gordon II (127 carries, 539 yds, 4 TDs) with the carrying “rock.”

Nov 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins' running back Ollie Gordon II (0) reacts after a run during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, keeping that in mind, players like third-year Bills’ defensive lineman DeWayne Carter and Greg Gaines, who looks on track to return to the lineup after missing the past few games due to a calf injury, should be prepared to clog things up along the interior.

Fellow defensive lineman Ed Oliver is listed as questionable with an oblique injury, as well, so that only makes their roles even more important if he’s unable to go or is slowed at all by the ailment. That's not even mentioning the fact that second-year defensive lineman T.J. Sanders is also questionable with a shoulder injury.

Without a doubt, keep an eye on both players’ contributions throughout the matchup.

LG Alec Anderson

Oct. 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills' interior offensive lineman Alec Anderson (70) celebrates after a victory over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Dolphins being without their top three interior defensive linemen—Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips, and Zeke Biggers—entering the game, it looks as if the Bills can have their way with Miami in the running game up front.

So, keeping that in mind, it’ll be important that players like left guard Alec Anderson and his fellow interior offensive linemen set the tone up front all game long.

The Dolphins’ defense has actually been playing fairly well as of late, holding opponents (Patriots, Lions, Colts) to just 22.3 points per game over the last three matchups, and they also boast the league’s seventh-best passing defense (202.1 YPG) entering Week 11.

Therefore, look for running back James Cook and Co. to try and get things going on the ground behind Anderson and his counterparts.

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