What Makes the Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator job a Good one?

Why the Cleveland Browns should have no problem landing their next defensive coordinator.

Cleveland Browns have a big choice to make with who the next defensive coordinator will be. The hire is going to be one of the most crucial points of Cleveland's offseason, it is one they must get right.

With the firing of Joe Woods, an important vacancy is open on the Browns coaching staff. Kevin Stefanski adding the right individual to his staff is key for his future with the team.

Cleveland should be a decently attractive job for defensive coordinator candidates. The Browns have several pillars that make the job a pretty good one.

Myles Garrett

It is not every day you get the chance to coach a defense with a future hall-of-fame honoree on it. That is what you get when you call the Browns' defense. Garrett is one of the best pass rushers in the league that will be ready to get after the quarterback every play. When you have Garrett, you know your team is always going to have a capable pass rush.

In six seasons played, Garrett has 74.5 sacks and five straight seasons of double-digit sacks. For the second straight season, Garrett finished with 16 sacks.

Who the Browns opt to start opposite of Garrett will be key to how good the pass rush will be. With Jadeveon Clowney moved on, the team needs to bring in a free agent ideally. Not picking until the second round could impact who they can get when their draft selection is there.

Nonetheless, on the job perks description in bold letters, you should see "the chance to coach Myles Garrett".

Secondary youth / future stardom

Cleveland's secondary is young and talented. There may be a question of if John Johnson III, as Cleveland may look to upgrade the position. Outside of free safety, the Browns are strong in the secondary. Martin Emerson Jr. looks to have lockdown corner potential as his ceiling. Greg Newsome II settled in much better to the slot and could continue to be an option to play there if the next coordinator chooses to utilize that.

The second half of the season was much better for Denzel Ward. He had some hiccups against the Steelers, but he's a proven top cornerback that is there as a building block on the defense.

Grant Delpit came on nicely there and has the skill set to be a Pro Bowl player as his ceiling if he can put it all together consistently. Expect the Browns to add to the secondary in the off-season, which brings us to our next part.

Money to be spent there

Cleveland doesn't have much notable cap space at the moment, but they will once they rework some contracts. If there is a move to be made, the money will be there to use. This off-season the defensive tackle room needs overhauled, some money will have to be poured in there.

With the expected holes on the defense, the flexibility to make roster upgrades would be another shiny thing about the defensive coordinator job. Cleveland could opt for a safety to replace Johnson as already mentioned, many believe that Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates is going to hit the market. It would have to be a backloaded contract, but it's not out of the realm.

Along with defensive tackle, the Browns will have to spend a little money on linebackers. Perhaps they bring back Anthony Walker or Deion Jones, that room has to get healthy this off-season more than anything.

Going away ...

The Browns' defensive coordinator job should be a pretty good one. There is an offense that will be expected to be very good next year, which is also a benefit. You will be coaching a star player such as Myles Garrett, as well as some up-and-coming players. Only time will tell who the Browns fill the position with, but they have the team to land a pretty good hire.

