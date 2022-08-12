Amari Cooper, Denzel Ward, Myles Garrett Among Players not Playing Against Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns will be without quite a few players against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the Cleveland Browns' first preseason game they will have four players out due to injury, and a boatload of players who aren’t playing essentially because it’s preseason game one.

Players out with injury:

WR Michael Woods II (hamstring)

CB Denzel Ward (foot)

CB Shaun Jolly (groin)

DT Sheldon Day (back)

Also will not play:

WR Amari Cooper

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

QB Jacoby Bissett

CB Greg Newsome II

RB Nick Chubb

RB Kareem Hunt

S John Johnson III

G Joel Bitonio

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Myles Garrett

While some starters will play for the Browns, many will not. The top two running backs, top receiver, and starting defensive ends are amongst the players out.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to get the start for Cleveland.

