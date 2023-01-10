Browns Have two Players on This Top Free Agent List

Cleveland Browns have two players from their 2022 season on this top free agent list from PFF. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and center Ethan Pocic are among the players on the top 100 list.

Clowney is listed as the No. 27 free agent. Recently, Clowney had his season cut a game short when the Browns sent him home after some comments he made. The former No. 1 overall pick has just two sacks on the season, one of his worst seasons in the pros.

At No. 45 on the list is Pocic. Pocic was a top-five blocker in both run and pass blocking. This year for the Browns, Pocic made 13 starts after Nick Harris went down with a season-ending injury. After being signed to just be a depth option, Pocic looked like a top-end center in the league.

Both players will surely receive deals and they may not come to Cleveland. Clowney is done in Cleveland we know for sure. Free agency has a bit before it gets here, so we will see if Cleveland lets Pocic walk them.

