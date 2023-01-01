Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Speaks About Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper Connection Following big Showing Against Commanders

Cleveland Browns duo of Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper were busy in the win over the Washington Commanders.

In the Cleveland Browns 24-10 win over the Washington Commanders, the connection between quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Amari Cooper were on the same page. The two connected on three passes for two touchdowns, as well as 105 total yards.

"I think there’s great trust in Amari (Cooper)," said head coach Kevin Stefanski. "I think there’s great trust in the receivers in general.”

Watson played his best game as a member of the Browns on Sunday. All three of his touchdown passes came in the second half, as the Browns trailed 7-3 at halftime.

" (It was) pretty good. I thought he made a lot of plays," said Stefanski.

"He's getting back into football...all of those reps add up to his progression."

An upside-down first half didn't stop Watson from playing a very good game, though it wasn't complete. Watson finished 9-for-18 with 169 passing yards. He didn't turn the ball over.

"Very, very proud of that football team in there," Stefanski said about the win. "Proud of the way they competed. To finish the way we did, to play as hard as they did, very proud of that effort.”

After scoring just three points in the first half, the offense found success in the air and on the ground to down the Commanders. It wasn't easy, as Washington boasts a mean defensive front with Chase Young, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat, and Jonathan Allen.

"That’s the best defensive line in football. It’s not going to be perfect all the time, but the guys really strained.”

