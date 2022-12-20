Browns top Players Praise Saints WR Jarvis Landry for What he did in Cleveland

Some of the Cleveland Browns top players including David Njoku and Nick Chubb believe Jarvis Landry was a part of the turnaround in Cleveland.

This week will be a bit weird, it will be the Cleveland Browns against a team that Jarvis Landry plays for. Landry was a recent staple in Cleveland but ended up with the New Orleans Saints in free agency. The Saints and Browns play on Christmas Eve.

Though Landry is gone, the impact he made during his four seasons in Cleveland is still felt.

"He had a huge impact. He's one of those guys that helped turn this organization around," said Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward. "He was a leader on and off the field. (I) Wish he was still here."

Landry had his best season as a pro in 2019, when he caught 83 passes for 1,174 receiving yards and six touchdowns. His productivity maybe didn't always match his salary, he made an impact in other ways.

"Huge impact. I think he was one of the main reasons we got this thing turned around," spoke tight-end David Njoku.

Landry returned to Louisiana, where he played college football, and signed with the Saints. He's battled injuries this season to an extent that he's never really dealt with. Landry has played in nine games, made 25 catches, and 272 receiving yards.

"If we had Jarvis here, it would be amazing," Nick Chubb said. "(He's a) Great teammate. I think he had a big impact on the culture around here."

