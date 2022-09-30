It is up in the air whether the Cleveland Browns will have their starting defensive ends against the Atlanta Falcons.

Less than a week after rolling his car multiple times, Cleveland Browns' defensive end is questionable to play against the Atlanta Falcons. Running mate Jadeveon Clowney is questionable to suit up as well.

Neither player practiced all week, but the Browns are leaving the door open for them to potentially play in Atlanta on Sunday. Clowney missed the last game against Pittsburgh and rookie Alex Wright started in his place. The Browns have Isaac Rochell and Isaiah Thomas as depth, with Curtis Weaver on the practice squad.

On the defensive tackle front, Taven Bryan is not expected to play and Tommy Togiai will start in his place next to Jordan Elliott.

It won’t be up until game time whether we find out if Garrett plays, but there is no reason to expect him to the same week as the accident.

