Jadeveon Clowney Talks About Potentially Playing Against Chargers

Cleveland Browns very well may have both of their starting defensive ends back against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cleveland Browns could potentially be in the best shape they have been in weeks on the defensive side of the ball when the Los Angeles Chargers come to town. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney spoke to the media on Thursday about potentially playing on Sunday.

“(I’ll) See how the rest of the week goes. Make a call at the end of the week,” Clowney said. Clowney went on to say that he wants to be out there with his teammates more than anything.

The Browns will have Myles Garrett back on Sunday, and he has practiced the last two days. Garrett will have a chance to go up against the Chargers' backup left tackle, due to Rashawn Slater’s injury.

Clowney shared that his sprain was sort of both a lower ankle sprain as well as a high one. That makes sense as the healing process could take longer. Cleveland should have their impressive pass-rushing duo on the field together very soon.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

