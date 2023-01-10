Multiple Browns Players Make PFF All-Pro Team

Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, and Joel Bitonio were among the players to pick up this accolade.

After finishing their 2022 season, a few Cleveland Browns players are beginning to have some accolades come in. On the All-Pro team put together by Pro Football Focus, DE Myles Garrett and LG Joel Bitonio were both named to the first team. Running back Nick Chubb picked up second-team honors.

Garrett put together his second straight season of 16 sacks to give him the most over the last two years. The star pass rusher played hurt after a car accident that left him with a sprained shoulder. It was another stellar season for Garrett.

Bitonio earned an 87.6 grade from PFF and allowed just one sack all year, he continues to prove why he is one of the best in the game.

This season we saw Chubb have his best season as a pro. Chubb ran for 1,525 yards and had 13 total touchdowns.

These are just the beginning of different outlets releasing their All-Pro teams. Despite the Browns finishing with a 7-10 record, they had some good individual performances this season.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Cleveland Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Named to Pro Football Journal's All-Rookie Team

Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis Remains in Critical Condition After Rescue

Browns Sign 10 to Futures/Reserves Contracts

Two Potential Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job

Cleveland Browns Fire DC Joe Woods Following 2022 Showing

A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Opponents

Myles Garrett Talks About the Browns Future, Frustrating Finish to the... Season

Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Jonathan Mingo, WR Ole Miss

Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis in Critical Condition After Swimming Accident

Jadeveon Clowney Remains Unapologetically Selfish

Cleveland Browns Make Donation to Bills Damar Hamlin's Foundation

Browns DC Joe Woods: 'I Hope I Have the Opportunity to Come Back'

Alex Van Pelt Discusses Development of Kellen Mond

Daron Payne and the Cleveland Browns?

Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career

Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award