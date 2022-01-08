Cardinals' NFC West Title Hopes on Line in Regular-Season Finale vs. Seahawks

How to watch information, previews, injuries and key players as the Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks to close the regular season.

The Arizona Cardinals clinched their spot in the playoffs a couple of weeks ago, but there is still plenty to play for in Sunday's season finale.

The Cardinals are still in the running for the NFC West crown with a win over the visiting Seattle Seahawks paired with a loss by the Los Angeles Rams. LA faces the San Francisco 49ers at the same time as Arizona's game.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury also stressed the importance of playing well going into the playoffs. The team felt like it got the ship back in the right direction in last week's win at Dallas. But, after three straight losses before that, it wants to continue to build up again.

The Cardinals bested the Seahawks before, but the quarterback situation is a bit different this time.

Essential info

Game setting Sunday, Jan. 6 at 2:25 p.m. at State Farm Stdium TV FOX: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake National radio Compass Radio: Mike Morgan, Chad Brown Cardinals radio Arizona Sports 98.7 FM: Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley, Paul Calvisi Spanish radio KHOV 105.1 FM: Luis Hernandez, Rolando Cantu Betting favorite Cardinals -6.5 pn Si Sportsbook

Inside slant

The Cardinals defeated the Seahawks in Seattle 23-13 with Colt McCoy starting at quarterback.

The Arizona backup threw for 328 yards, 88 to tight end Zach Ertz.

Kyler Murray will play this time.

The Cardinals got back in the win column last week, but Murray was not satisfied with the performance.

"I still feel like we left a lot out there," Murray said on Wednesday. "I still feel like we kicked too many field goals in the red zone. You’ve seen it; the offense can be as explosive as we want it to be, the defense can make as many plays as they want to make, it’s just about doing the little things right and playing complementary football."

Arizona kicked four field goals in Dallas.

The last game the Cardinals scored a touchdown on more than half of their red-zone trips was in Week 11 at Seattle.

Arizona's offense continued to have spurts of excellence and efficiency in Dallas, but also dry spells that have popped up often in the second half of the season.

The Cardinals have dropped out of the league's top 10 in scoring and offensive DVOA in the last month.

“There’s definitely work that needs to be done, but we improved in that area of situational football and not hurting ourselves," Kingsbury said on Monday. "It’s a different team that played in the first half of the season if you look at the personnel and who’s out there. But we expect the same results, and we expect to do it right."

What will help is having the offensive line back intact after Arizona used nine starting combinations in 16 games. However, the Cardinals won't have running back Chase Edmonds (ribs/toe) or wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle).

The defense will be tested against the run again. Seattle ran for 265 yards against Detroit last week, led by running back Rashaad Penny's 170.

Next Gen Stats

Most of Seattle's runs are up the middle, and it is ninth in adjusted line yards inside the guards.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was not sharp in his last outing against Arizona. It was his second game back from injured reserve (thumb), and he completed only 53.8% of his throws.

His passer rating and completion percentage are the lowest marks since 2017, as it took time for him to get back in rhythm after the injury.

That said, the seven-time Pro Bowler still had electric performances in 2021 and has burned Arizona plenty of times before.

"He's still the same guy that can make a play with his legs, he can make every single throw, he hides the ball well on play-action passes," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said.

The Seahawks offense showed its full power last week, scoring a season-high 51 points. They established the run, confused the defense with play-action and jet sweeps that opened up deep balls to receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Next Gen Stats

Stopping the run will once again be a key for Arizona to set up pass-rushing downs, but Seattle will test the Cardinals' eyes with play-action and motion.

"Reading Russell's comments about, that's what their vision for offense is," Joseph said. "It'd be a run-first, play-action team and to take shots with (Metcalf and Lockett)."

The Cardinals utilized false pressures and other disguises in Dallas last week to help coverage with a beat-up secondary.

The cornerback depth will be challenged again this week without Robert Alford (pectoral) or Marco Wilson (shoulder).

The Seahawks are not in the playoff picture at 6-10, but they still have enough offensive firepower to beat anyone.

Injury report

Matchup history

The Cardinals and Seahawks are actually deadlocked in their all-time series, 22-22-1.

Perhaps no one in this matchup has had a greater impact on these games than Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones.

He has 15.5 sacks in 10 outings against Seattle in his career, counting only regular-season games.

Wilson has been an Arizona opposing quarterback foe longer than anyone else in the NFC West. He is 5-5-1 in his last 11 games against the Cardinals.

Players to watch